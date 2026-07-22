Corey Stoll (“Imperfect Women,” “Billions”), Ralph Ineson (“The Witch,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”), and Nyasha Hatendi (“Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials, Casual”) have joined the expanding cast of Legendary’s Monsterverse series for Apple TV, reports Deadline.

Details regarding who the trio will play are under wraps. They join as series regulars, starring alongside lead and executive producer Wyatt Russell, who returns as Young Lee Shaw, a character that originated in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” as well as Millie Brady and Pilou Asbaek.

From showrunner Joby Harold, the series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw (Russell), an American operative who, in 1984, went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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