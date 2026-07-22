There is an “update in progress” at the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California, according to Apple.

“Please pardon our appearance while we improve our store,” says Apple. “During this time, the Exhibition Space is temporarily closed.”

Otherwise, the building remains open to the public. The Apple Park Visitor Center is a two-story 20,135 square feet structure with four main areas: an Apple Store featuring Apple-branded merchandise not sold at regular Apple stores,a public Caffè Macs, an exhibition space which currently showcases a 3D model of Apple Park, and a roof terrace overlooking the campus. It opened to the public on November 17, 2017.

Construction was estimated to cost $80 million.The property at 10600 North Tantau Avenue (northeast corner of Tantau and Pruneridge avenues) is across the road from the campus proper and abuts a Santa Clara residential neighborhood.

The underground parking garage has close to 700 spaces. The Visitor Center is the only part of Apple Park which tourists are permitted to visit.

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