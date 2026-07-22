Benicio Del Toro (“One Battle After Another,” “Traffic”) is reuniting with his “Escape at Dannemora” colleague Ben Stiller for Apple TV’s upcoming comedy, “Protective Custody,” reports Deadline.

Stiller will also exec produce the comedy from Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”), Steve Hely (“Common Side Effects”) and Dave King (“Parks and Recreation”). The comedy will be co-written, co-showrun and executive produced by Judge, Hely and King, with Judge attached to direct.

Here’s how the series is described: “Protective Custody” will follow a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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