Apple has updated its Invites app to version 1.10. The new version is available on the App Store.

It adds two minor features related to RSVPing to an invite. Hosts and guests can now react with emoji when someone replies to an event, and a confetti animation now appears when guests reply.New event backgrounds help set the mood for your next coffee catch-up, boba run, ice cream social, and more.

Hosts can now choose to make invited guests visible to all attendees.

This update contains bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple Invites requires iOS 18 or later. Some features are not available in all regions or in all languages.

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