Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the second season of the Spanish-language crime drama “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”).

Created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (“Monarca”) and Pablo Aramendi (“Tijuana”), “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) season two will make its global debut on Wednesday, August 12, on Apple TV, followed by one episode weekly through September 30.

Here’s how it’s described: “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) season two will follow María (Bárbara Mori), now promoted to lieutenant, as she finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull toward the truth when the body of a student activist is discovered, and the Azules are pulled into an investigation that reaches back to the student massacre of 1968. Before they can make sense of what they’ve found, the body of a person connected to that brutal chapter of history is unearthed, sending shock waves through the department. Someone is delivering justice straight to the police’s door, and the Azules are the department’s last hope of stopping the killer. As María, Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) fight battles both inside and outside the precinct, buried truths rise to the surface and they’re forced to confront an uncomfortable question: in a system plagued with corruption, what is the cost of fighting for their ideals?

In addition to Mori, Sariñana, Téllez and Rasgado, the series also stars Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, Horacio García Rojas and Bruno Bichir.

“Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is produced by Lemon Studios for Apple TV and is created by Rovzar and Aramendi. Rovzar, Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss (“Yellowstone”), Alejandro Lozano (“Control Z”), Erica Sánchez Su (“Monarca”), and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar (“Monarca”) serve as executive producers.

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