Apple TV is seeking a head of local language scripted projects, reports Deadline.

The move “comes amid a shuffling of the pack after Morgan Wandell and Oliver Jones exited the streamer, with Europe chief Jay Hunt handed a wider remit,” the article adds.

Apple confirmed to Deadline that the Head of Local Language Scripted is a newly-created London-based role in Hunt’s team. According to a job ad posted on LinkedIn, the Head of Local Language Scripted will “work closely with experts in market” and the Creative Director of International TV [Hunt] to set strategy and commission content.”

The person is tasked with “defining and executing a comprehensive content strategy for local language scripted series across key international markets” and making “a compelling slate of shows that resonate in multiple markets,” according to the job ad. He or she will assess scripts for “Apple series potential” and meet with top talent and agents.

About Apple TV

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For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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