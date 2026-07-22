With multiple studios and producers wanting in on the action, Apple TV has stepped up to preemptively acquire the rights to “Peculiar Stars,” the upcoming romance novel from Rebecca Yarros, the bestselling author behind the Fourth Wing fantasy romance Empyrean book series, reports Deadline.

Apple Studios will develop “Peculiar Stars” as a TV series, with Yarros serving as executive producer through her banner, Full Measures Productions, the article adds. A search is underway for a writer to adapt the novel.

Here’s how the book is described: In “Peculiar Stars,” after a cyclone strands a young woman on a deserted island with a member of her fiancé’s family, survival upends everything she thought she knew about love. But when they’re finally rescued and re-enter their world of privilege, expectation and secrets, homecoming proves far more dangerous than the island they left behind.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related