This should be good news for the upcoming foldable iPhones: global foldable smartphone shipments are expected to grow 21% year-over-year (YoY) in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast.

The market is projected to continue to expand from 2025, supported by continued demand for premium book-type devices, stronger product competition among leading smartphone vendors, and Apple’s expected entry into the category.

Samsung is projected to maintain its leadership in the foldable smartphone market in 2026, with a projected 32% share. Still, the market will look quite different from 2025 as Apple enters the segment and Huawei remains a strong player, particularly in China.

Counterpoint says Apple is projected to capture a 25% share in 2026, while Huawei is expected to hold 24%, followed by Motorola at 8% and HONOR at 3%.

Ahead of Apple’s expected entry with its first foldable, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be an important moment for the foldable market. Samsung is expected to introduce its Galaxy Z8 series, including the Galaxy Z8 Flip, Galaxy Z8 Fold and a wider foldable device.

Among these, the wider book-type design will likely draw particular attention, as it could offer a more practical cover-screen experience and a larger inner-display workspace for multitasking, content viewing and AI-assisted productivity, according to Counterpoint.

The research group says a wider book-type design could become more relevant as AI features move beyond chat-based interactions into everyday workflows. Tasks such as summarizing documents, editing content, managing schedules and moving information across apps all benefit from more screen space and a more flexible layout.

Commenting on the foldable market’s dynamics, Liz Lee, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said, “2026 will mark a new phase for the foldable smartphone market. Apple’s entry is expected to lift overall consumer awareness and raise the benchmark for premium foldables, but Samsung still has a clear advantage in product maturity, channel reach and foldable user experience. With a wider design, Samsung’s upcoming devices could make the foldable experience feel more natural, especially for users who want to keep multiple tasks visible on the same screen, track progress, and use AI features across apps.”

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