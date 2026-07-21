Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From The MacObserver: Amazon and Apple face growing criticism as AI-written fake books continue appearing despite repeated takedowns and complaints.

° From MacRumors: Four of Apple’s retail stores in the U.S. are moving this month, although all of them will only be a short distance from their existing locations.

° From 9to5Mac: Higher Apple prices are likely to slow upgrade cycles.

° From Stuff: Apple reportedly developed M2 Extreme and M3 Extreme chips for a Mac Pro that was cancelled. An Intel-based model was also said to be in the works.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel considers the potential legal and financial consequences of Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI before examining Apple’s plan to end support for encrypted HFS+ volumes and what users should do with older drives.

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