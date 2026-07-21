As noted by MacRumors, the security firm Group-IB has identified a new piece of macOS malware in the wild that pressures users into surrendering their passwords via a barrage of fake system prompts.

“ClickLock Stealer” needs no exploits and no elevated privileges to work. Instead, the attack depends on the victim pasting a command into Terminal and running it. The command then executes a script, and everything else follows. Here are details from the Group-1B report:

Group-IB has discovered and analyzed new malware targeting macOS users that we have named ClickLock Stealer.

ClickLock Stealer targets data from 8 browsers, 31 crypto wallet browser extensions, 7 password manager extensions, 8 desktop wallet applications, extracts blockchain addresses across 6 chains, macOS Keychain, shell history and FTP credentials.

We assess with high confidence that the malware likely is or will be distributed via phishing pages employing ClickFix technique.

Adversaries use a slightly modified version of an open-source tool GSocket as one of the components.

Based on the code structure and other observed artifacts, we assume that the malware is still under development.

A ClickLock Stealer operation has already targeted at least 100 victims in 33 countries, with more than 50% from Europe, and has been active for approximately two months, since May 2026.

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