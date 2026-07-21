Lewis Pullman (“Remarkably Bright Creatures”, “Lessons in Chemistry”) is returning Apple TV — with a starring role opposite Julia Garner in “Guilty Creatures,” a thriller drama from director Craig Gillespie, showrunner Stuart Zicherman and Tomorrow Studios, reports Deadline.

The series will be adapted from the true-crime book by author Mikita Brottman. Here’s how it’s described Based on the book “Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida,” the series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years.

About Apple TV

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