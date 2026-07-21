India’s smartphone shipments fell 13% year-on-year (YoY) to 33.9 million units in the second quarter (2Q) of 2026, as rising memory costs triggered successive handset price increases and reduced affordability for mass-market consumers, according to Omdia’s latest research.

Apple sold 3.5 million iPhone units in the quarter, up from 3.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. That’s an annual increase of 12%.

The company benefitted from channel inventory build-up for the base iPhone 17 model ahead of anticipated price increases and expectations that the base iPhone 18 model would not launch this year, according t Omdia. Financing, exchange and cashback programs further supported premium sell-out, notes the research group.

Apple now has 10% of India’s smartphone market. It trails vivo (18%), Samsung (17%), OPPO (14%), and Xiaomi (13%).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related