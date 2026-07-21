Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — has been updated with support for additional soccer leagues in Asia and Europe.

The new leagues available are: Belgian Pro League, Superliga (Denmark), Eredvisie (Netherlands), J1 League (Japan), Ekstraklasa (Poland), Scottish Premiership (Scotland), and Swiss Super League (Switzerland).

You can now view formations across most soccer leagues. The update also adds the ability to see formations across most soccer leagues.

Apple Sports requires an iPhone running iOS 17.2 or later. Features require Internet access over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection.

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