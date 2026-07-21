The European smartphone market recorded its best weekly performance in over a month during June 21-27, 2026, as sales rebounded due to the Amazon Prime Day.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Smartphone Weekly Sales Tracker, all the major manufacturers surveyed recorded an increase in sales compared to the previous week, rebounding for the first time since the market downturn in late May.

Growth wasn’t concentrated in one or two market leaders. All major brands recorded weekly sales growth during the promotional period. Apple recorded a 4% week-over-week increase and delivered the largest absolute sales gain among major manufacturers during the promotional period, maintaining its position in the European market. Samsung also recorded positive momentum, while Google continued to build on its recent sales recovery.

Commenting on the impact of the rescheduled Amazon Prime Day, Associate Director Jan Stryjak said, “Amazon’s decision to move Prime Day forward a few weeks to June 23 through 26, from the traditional July, to avoid conflicts with major sporting events and the summer holiday season appears to have paid off. The earlier event aligned almost exactly with the weakest point in European smartphone demand momentum, maximizing its impact as a boost for demand.”

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