Apple has lost its bid to dodge a jury’s finding that it owes US$634 million for infringing a Masimo Corp. patent, reports Law360 (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article says a California judge, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, rejected the tech giant’s challenge to how the court constructed a key term and its bid for a new trial.

This is the latest — and likely last — development in the long-running battle between Masimo and Apple. In June 2022 Masimo filed a patent infringement complaint against Apple, asking for a ban on impacts of the Apple Watch.

The medial device company claimed that the Apple Watch Series 6 infringed on five of its patents for devices that use light transmitted through the body to measure oxygen levels in the blood. The company said that the tech is vial to its business and that Apple is unfairly copying its features.

Masimo and its spinoff Cercacor Laboratories first sued in January 2020. They accused Apple of promising a working relationship only to steal secret information. The tech giant also allegedly attempted to hire away key employees, including Cercacor’s former chief technology officer and Masimo’s chief medical officer.

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