Last year, the number of new apps released in the App Store grew 30% to about 600,000, according to estimates by Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm, reports The New York Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

In the first half of this year, new apps doubled to about 560,000, but downloads from the App Store haven’t taken off, the article adds. Last year, they grew 3% to 35.4 billion, according to Sensor Tower. In the first half of this year, downloads grew 2% to 17.6 billion.

Apple spokesman Peter Ajemian told the NYT that the boom in submissions is straining the App Store’s review process.

Ajemian said “Apple consistently review[s] 90 percent of app submissions within 48 hours,” and added that Apple is “thrilled to see a new generation of developers embracing the latest tools to build and ship apps faster than ever.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related