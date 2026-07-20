Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies,” which chronicles the 40-year run of the renowned University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball program under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma.

Directed and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Matthew Hamachek and Emmy Award nominee Erica Sashin, the highly anticipated three-part docuseries from Skydance Sports premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, August 21.

Here’s how it’s described: The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” is a sweeping three-part documentary event chronicling the rise of the most dominant program in college basketball history. Featuring exclusive interviews with the 2025 National Championship team and legendary voices spanning generations of UConn basketball, the series explores the pursuit of excellence, the expectations that accompany sustained success, and the people who upheld that standard across generations. Through never-before-seen archival footage and intimate access, the series digs into the obsession, pressure, sacrifices and ruthless culture that transformed a basketball program into an unrivaled phenomenon.

The series reflects on the legacy that built the program and offers a rare, inside look at the players carrying it forward through in-depth conversations with coaches, athletes, alumni, rivals and journalists across generations of UConn basketball, including KK Arnold, Auriemma, Sue Bird, Paige Bueckers, Jim Calhoun, Swin Cash, Chris Dailey, Mickie DeMoss, Jana El Alfy, Jamelle Elliott, Azzi Fudd, Jeff Goldberg, Sally Jenkins, Steve Kerr, Rebecca Lobo, Jackie MacMullan, Maya Moore, Alexa Philippou, Shea Ralph, Semeka Randall, Jennifer Rizzotti, Breanna Stewart, Sarah Strong, Diana Taurasi and Tamika Williams-Jeter.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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