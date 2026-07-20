Apple has rolled out release candidates of macOS 26.6, iOS 26.6, and iPadOS 26.5 for developers.

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver,” is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

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