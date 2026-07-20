Apple has released fourth developer betas of macOS 27, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

Versions of macOS Golden Gate 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27, along with watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27, should arrive for end users in September.

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