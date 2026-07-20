Apple probably won’t name Jony Ive in its lawsuit agains OpenAI, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Why? One: the former Apple design guru has nothing to do with recruiting or operations at OpenAI. Two: it would look bad to sue a person so strongly identified with Apple’s history.

Gurman says Ive’s closeness to Laurene Powell Jobs, entrepreneur and widow of Steve Jobs, is insulating Ive. She is supposed close to current CEO Tim Cook and future CEO John Ternus and has a lot of clout with them.

About the lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed with the Northern District of California, Apple is suing OpenAI. The tech giant says it’s uncovered evidence of a months-long scheme to steal confidential information.

Apple says OpenAI hardware lead and former Apple designer Tang Tan and former electrical engineer Chang Liu directed Apple employees interviewing with OpenAI to provide details on unreleased devices, components, manufacturing processes, and vendor relationships.

Here’s what Apple says in a statement to MacRumors: At Apple, our teams are constantly developing breakthrough technologies to create the best products and services in the world, and protecting their work and intellectual property is something we take very seriously. Recently, significant evidence has emerged suggesting individuals employed by OpenAI wrongfully took Apple’s secret and confidential information regarding our unreleased technologies, processes, and products. We will always defend our teams’ hard work and innovations, and we are taking all appropriate steps to do so.

And from the lawsuit:

OpenAI also instructs new hires on how to avoid scrutiny when they leave Apple. For example, Mr. Tan warns them not to tell Apple that they have taken jobs at OpenAI, so they can stay at Apple as long as they can. After his own departure, Mr. Tan improperly retained or obtained an internal Apple managers’ document marked “Need to Know” that describes security procedures for employee departures. Messages left on Apple-issued work devices show that Mr. Tan and his OpenAI colleagues have been sharing this document with new hires before they give notice to Apple of their departures, previewing Apple’s security protocols. Unsurprisingly, Apple’s investigation has found a pattern by employees who depart for OpenAI of taking steps to evade the security processes intended to protect Apple’s confidential information.

In response to the lawsuit, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri told MacRumors that, “We have no interest in other companies’ trade secrets. We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

OpenAI has long been luring talent from Apple. The latest is Paul Meade, who oversaw development on the Vision Pro and Apple’s upcoming smart glasses. Also among the hires from Apple are former Apple industrial design head Evans Hankey and former hardware engineering executive Tang Tan.

About Ive and OpenAI

In May 2025 Sam Altman and the team at OpenAI announced that they had acquired Jony Ive’s io, a startup artificial intelligence company.

Ive retired from Apple in 2022 after a three-decade partnership. ve joined Apple in September 1992. After several years of designing the interface aspects of Apple products he was promoted to senior vice president of Industrial Design in the late 1990s. Ive helped design the iMac, iPad, MacBook, and other products.

He also helped design Apple’s major architectural projects, such as Apple Park and Apple Stores.Apple announced in October 2012 that Ive would “provide leadership and direction for Human Interface (HI) across the company in addition to his role as the leader of Industrial Design.

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