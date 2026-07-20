Apple once developed “M2 Extreme” and “M3 Extreme” chips for the Mac Pro, but decided not to release them, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

They would have had twice as many CPU and GPU cores as Apple’s “Ultra” chips. Not only did the chips never see the light of day, but Apple has ditched plans for any MacBook Pro updates.

”The idea was to offer twice as many graphics and main processing cores as that chip,” Gurman says. “In the past, I’ve called this proposed processor the ‘Extreme’ chip, which to me is the most sensible Apple marketing name for something above Ultra.”

He adds that the tech giant decided not to release the chips due to concerns over higher production costs and limited demand for the Mac Pro.

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