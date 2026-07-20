Apple is leasing a 125,800 square foot building in Sunnyvale, California, reports The Mercury News (a subscription is required to read the article).

It’s located at 580 North Mary Avenue in Sunnyvale. The property is being leased from the Bay Area real estate firm Peery Arrillaga.

This continues Apple expansion in the area. In June the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported that Apple had paid US$162.2 million for a Sunnyvale office building after signing a sublease for the property last year, The property at 684 W. Maude Ave. in Peery Park is less than a mile from a group of office buildings in Sunnyvale that Apple acquired from Kilroy Realty last September.

A 2026 first-quarter Silicon Valley market report from Newmark shows that Apple signed a sublease for 684 W Maude totaling 194,624 square feet, reports Connectcre. The deal closed in late 2025.

SiliconValley.com notes that Apple previously bought other office properties it had been leasing in Cupertino. To wit:

° In 2021, it paid $450 million for a five-building complex along North De Anza Boulevard, Mariani Avenue and Valley Green Drive near Interstate 280.

° In 2023, it acquired a 10-building campus known as Apple Results Way. The company and the seller kept the price secret. Also in 2023, Apple paid $70 million for an office building at 10200 North De Anza Blvd. The deal represented a 35% decline in the building’s value.

° In at least one instance, Apple was a seller in the South Bay. It sold a north San Jose building to Samsung for $27 million in February.

Apple owns or leases several prominent complexes in Sunnyvale, including the Apple Wolfe Campus (also known as Apple Campus 3) and the Mathilda Campus.

As one of the major cities that make up California’s high-tech area known as Silicon Valley, Sunnyvale is the birthplace of the video game industry, the former location of Atari’s headquarters. Many technology companies are headquartered in Sunnyvale and many more operate there, including several aerospace/defense companies.

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