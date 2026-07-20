Apple has cited a newly paused securities fraud lawsuit to support its request to delay further proceedings in its legal battle with Epic Games while the US Supreme Court reviews part of the dispute, reports The MacObserver.

From the article: The related case was filed on behalf of the City of Coral Springs Police Officers Pension Plan and accused Apple of misleading investors about its compliance with the Epic Games injunction and the progress of its announced AI-powered Siri features.

Judge Noël Wise recently paused that securities case until the Supreme Court decides whether Apple can face civil contempt for charging commissions on purchases completed outside the App Store.

Apple has now submitted Judge Wise’s ruling to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, arguing that the decision supports its request to pause proceedings over what commission it can charge for external purchases.

Epic Games opposes the request and argues that the Supreme Court review should not stop the lower court from continuing its work.

This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between the two companies has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here.

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