Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 13-17.

° Apple sues OpenAI for a scheme to “steal confidential information.”

° The Trump administration may have pushed Apple to make a chip-making deal with Intel.

° Apple purportedly has no plans for M6 Pro, M6 Pro Max, or M6 Pro Ultra processors.

° Apple’s global smartphone shipments grew to a record 20% in the second quarter.

° Apple has acquired SigLens, a platform for monitoring and debugging the processes of interrelated apps.

° Australia’s online safety regulator wants tech companies like Apple to do better at stopping online sexual extortion.

° Apple has 18.1% of China’s smartphone market as of the second quarter of 2026.

° A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Apple regarding child sexual abuse material on iCloud.

° Apple Intelligence has been registered for use in China.

° The European Commission has adopted new exemptions to its Batteries Regulation that free the Apple Watch and AirPods from having to offer user-removable and replaceable batteries.

° Apple has offered a list of products eligible for a “sales tax holiday” in certain states.

° Apple has won a discovery fight in their ongoing 2024 DOJ antitrust lawsuit, successfully blocking subpoenas they issued to 14 federal agencies.

° An Apple user has filed a proposed class action accusing the company of misleading customers about Hide My Email’s privacy protections.

° Apple TV comedy “Acapulco” is nominated for 13 Imagen Awards.

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