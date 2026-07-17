The Elizabeth Banks-led half-hour comedy series rounds out its series regular cast with Hamish Linklater (“Widow’s Bay,” “Manhunt”), Michelle Buteau (“Survival of the Thickest”), and Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi,” “Barbie”) in recurring roles., reports Deadline.

Ted Danson, Katey Sagal, Rob Delaney, Jared Goldstein and Spencer Moss have been previously announced as part of the cast. The series is from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward and is set to begin production in Los Angeles this year.

Here’s how it’s described: Fresh off a messy divorce, Heidi (Banks) sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. But when she stumbles into coordinating her father’s (Danson) retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related