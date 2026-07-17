Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° MacWhisper — a Mac app that lets you transcribe audio, video, meetings, and system audio directly on their Macs using locally run AI models — has been updated to version 14. The update offers a redesigned transcript editor and performance improvements.

° Eyes On Eyecare has launched Cited, a mobile app that reimagines how retina specialists and other eyecare professionals discover, digest, and react to the research shaping their practice. Cited is available now on the iOS App Store and will come to Android at a later date.

° Stellar, has announced a major enhancement to Stellar Repair for Video, delivering broader support for modern video formats, faster repair performance, and improved repair success across today’s most widely used recording devices.

° Google has announced the rollout of Chrome’s latest AI features to Mac and PC users in the U.K., indicated by a new “Ask Gemini” button with a sparkle icon in the upper right side of the browser.

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