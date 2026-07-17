Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From MacRumors: Online game platform Roblox today said it is adding a new Build tool that will let iPhone and iPad users create games using AI.

° From Macworld: Apple just made about a million Apple Watches obsolete.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s main processor supplier TSMC has announced another increase in US investment, saying its new plants will include ones making its most advanced chips.

° From Cult of Mac: The colorful Lego iMac G3 for nostalgic Apple fans just cleared another important milestone on its long journey from fan concept to store shelves.

° From Engadget: Apple quietly hid a big change coming for CarPlay with iOS 27.

° From Stuff: What are those mystery Apple/Beats headphones seen at the World Cup?

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Apple leaks and rumor-driven reporting take center stage as the panel examines how constant predictions have diminished the excitement of new iPhone releases.

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