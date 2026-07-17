India’s smartphone shipments fell 10% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2026 (April-June), according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

The decline, the biggest for a June quarter in six years, was mainly driven by record-high memory prices, which increased smartphone prices across almost all segments, weakening consumer demand and extending replacement cycles, despite promotions and financing initiatives.

Apple’s iPhone shipments declined 3% YoY in Q2 2026, with its market share reaching 7%. While consumer demand for the iPhone 17 series remained strong, persistent supply constraints and inventory shortages across online and offline channels limited the brand’s shipment growth during the quarter, according to Counterpoint.

Among the top five smartphone manufacturers, Samsung was the only one that registered growth (2% YoY). The brand’s growth was supported by healthy demand across its Galaxy A series and flagship S series.

“We expect India’s smartphone market to remain under pressure through the rest of the year, as elevated memory and component costs continue to keep device prices high. Smartphone memory prices have increased nearly 4x since September 2025 and are expected to rise further, potentially reaching 5x in the coming months,” says Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak. “As a result, we expect the market to decline by 13% YoY for the full year.

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