Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Satechi has announced its MacBook Neo Collection to complement the MacBook’s new port design and expand its capabilities in matching colorways: Citrus, Blush, Indigo, and Silver.

The collection includes two all-new hubs — the OntheGo 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter and the USB-C Snap Hub — each designed to unlock the full potential of the MacBook Neo’s USB-C architecture. Completing the lineup is the Slim EX Wireless Mouse, Satechi’s aluminum-body, sleek wireless mouse, now available in Neo colors for the first time.

° XPG, the gaming brand of ADATA Technology, has launched its latest ergonomic gaming chairs, the NIMBUS and NIMBUS PLUS. They offer two distinct seating solutions tailored to different user preferences, making pure comfort second nature.

°BodyPark ATOMhas officially launched commercially and is now available to purchase. The AI-powered fitness companion brings real-time coaching, movement recognition, and workout insights to anyone training independently.

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