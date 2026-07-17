Apple has decided to raise the prices of the iPhone in Japan, specifically of the entire family of iPhone 17 models, reports iPhoneros (as translated).

Prices increased by up to 11%. Increases range from 8,000 yen for the most affordable model, the iPhone 17e, to 20,000 yen or 25,000 yen for the different storage levels of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhoneros says that it was anticipated that Apple wouldn’t raise iPhone prices until the iPhone 18 line debuted. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to arrive in September or October (along with a foldable iPhone). A non-Pro iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 are due in the first half for 2027.

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