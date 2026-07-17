Apple has overtaken Nvidia to reclaim its title as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S., reports the Wall Street Journal.

Apple’s current market capitalization hit $4.91 trillion Friday. Nvidia is behind at $4.83 trillion in early-morning trade.

From the WSJ article: Apple has shown a steadier upward trajectory, driven by investor confidence that its dominant consumer position can solve most problems. It may have lagged behind in AI, but that hasn’t prompted iPhone users to switch to Android devices. And Apple may be catching up with the new Siri AI coming this fall. The company’s stock has risen roughly 57.8% over the past year.

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