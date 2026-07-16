Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From AppleInsider: It seemed as if the last straw for Apple was how OpenAI failed to respond to complaints about trade secret theft, but the ChatGPT maker says it did reply and the real problem is a lack of attention to detail by Apple’s lawyers.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple and its carrier partners have closed a workaround that let shoppers buy an unlocked iPhone with carrier financing.

° From MacRumors: LEGO said that the iMac G3 project submitted for consideration on its “Ideas” site has been moved to Parking Lot status, which means it hasn’t been ruled out and could still possibly be turned into an official LEGO set.

° From KTLA: An Apple Watch alerted a family after 86-year-old’s severe fall.

° From Business Insider: Apple doesn’t know what’s happening behind OpenAI’s closed doors, and its new lawsuit could change that.

° From The Observer: Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI could spell trouble for an entire sector.

° From Forbes: Apple should consider ditching plans for a foldable iPhone.

° From 6 South Florida: A man is accused of working with a FedEx driver to steal $30,000 worth of Apple products arrested.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel is back from Macstock and share highlights and lessons from the conference, including creative experimentation, podcast strategy, video production, accessibility, health, digital legacy planning, and useful Mac tools.

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