Moonlock by MacPaw has just released its Mid-2026 macOS Threat Report, a close look at the most significant threats so far this year.

One theme stands out: Mac and Windows are no longer separate threat surfaces. Any Mac incident can now trigger a cross-platform follow-on attack, with campaigns running in parallel: same servers, same domains, same dropper, same operator, just a different binary. Here are some highlights from the report:

ClickFix is still the top attack method, tricking users into running the malware themselves.

Adware dominates detections at roughly 65% .

. Odyssey leads stealer detections at 62.7% , spread mainly through fake Homebrew, TradingView, and LogMeIn lures.

, spread mainly through fake Homebrew, TradingView, and LogMeIn lures. AI tools are the new bait. Fake AI developer tools now rank second only to cracked Adobe and Creative Suite installers among impersonated apps.

only to cracked Adobe and Creative Suite installers among impersonated apps. “Apple certified” doesn’t mean safe. Over half of malicious Mach-O uploads were digitally signed, and 22% carried valid or recently revoked Apple Developer certificates, exactly how so much slips past Gatekeeper’s first prompt.

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