Persuading Android smartphone owners to switch to an iPhone remains a long-term goal for Apple.

Early years saw significant platform switching as Apple introduced iPhones to the US mobile carriers one-by-one. In the past few years, the rate of switching from Android to iPhone settled at 11-15% of new iPhone buyers, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

Note that the research group is counting the percentage of iPhone buyers that owned an Android smartphone when they bought their new iPhone. As CIRP surveyed iPhone buyers each quarter, they asked about their prior phone and its operating system (along with dozens of other questions about the purchase).

In the most recent March 2026 quarter, 12% of new US iPhone buyers reported moving from an Android smartphone, according to CIRP.

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