Apple has won a discovery fight in their ongoing 2024 Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit, successfully blocking subpoenas they issued to 14 federal agencies—including the CIA, FBI, and NASA—that sought internal documents on how these agencies evaluate and purchase smartphones, reports The MacObserver.

The subpoenas served to federal agencies were ruled overbroad and too burdensome, particularly because many requested documents involve classified or privileged material.

This recent clash is fundamentally separate from Apple’s ongoing battles over device encryption. Historically, Apple has clashed with the FBI over refusing to build “backdoors” or write custom software to unlock iPhones used by suspects in cases like the San Bernardino and Pensacola attacks.

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