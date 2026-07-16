Apple TV’s comedy “Acapulco” leads the field with 13 nominations for the 41st annual Imagen Awards, which celebrate Latino talent and creative work across film, television, documentaries, digital media and music.

It’s nominated for “Best Music Supervision for Film or Television,” “Best Comedy Series,” two “Best Director” nods, two “Best Actor – Comedy” nods (Enrique Arrizon and Camilia Perez), four “Best Supporting Actor-Comedy” nods (Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Carsa, Carols Corona, and Cristo Fernadez), two “Best Supporting Actress-Comedy” nods (Vanesa Bauche and Keyla Monterroso Meija).

Apple TV’s “Pluribus” also received a nomination for “Best Drama Series.” And the show’s Carlos-Manuel Vesga is up for “Best Supporting Actor-Drama.”

Other Imagen Award nominations for Apple TV shows include: Peter Dager of “Stick” and Nestor Carbonell of “The Morning Show” for “Best Support Actor-Comedy.” Interestingly, the only nominees in this category were from Apple TV shows.

° Isabell Gomez of “Shrinking” for “Best Supporting Actress-Comedy”;

° Mariana Treviño of “Stick” for “Best Supporting Actress-Comedy.”

° “WondLa” and “Wonder Pets: In the City” for “Best Youth Programming.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on August 21.

“Acapulco” ran for four seasons on Apple TV. No further seasons are planned.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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