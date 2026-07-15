JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, is sharing new data on the Emmy-nominated series generating the most buzz among American audiences this awards season, based on real JustWatch user activity including offer clickouts, watchlist adds, and likelist engagement, tracked in the seven days following each show’s season finale.

A few highlights from the report

Widow’s Bay Leads the Pack : The Apple TV+ horror-comedy tops both the overall Nomination Leaders ranking and the Outstanding Comedy Series ranking, despite placing third in total nominations behind The Pitt and Hacks.

: The Apple TV+ horror-comedy tops both the overall Nomination Leaders ranking and the Outstanding Comedy Series ranking, despite placing third in total nominations behind The Pitt and Hacks. Apple TV+ Has Its Strongest Emmy Showing Yet : The platform lands nominees across the leaderboard, Drama, and Comedy categories alike, and viewer engagement backs it up.

: The platform lands nominees across the leaderboard, Drama, and Comedy categories alike, and viewer engagement backs it up. Nominations Don’t Always Predict Popularity : The Pitt and Hacks, this year’s most-nominated drama and comedy, actually ranked near the bottom of their categories’ popularity rankings.

: The Pitt and Hacks, this year’s most-nominated drama and comedy, actually ranked near the bottom of their categories’ popularity rankings. A Surprise Leader in Limited Series: All Her Fault topped the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series ranking despite earning fewer nominations than both Beef and DTF St. Louis, proving nomination counts and viewer intent don’t always align.

Widow’s Bay has been renewed for a second season. You can stream the first season on Apple TV.

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