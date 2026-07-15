Really, Apple? After drastic price hikes on Macs and iPads, you’re increasing the price of some AppleCare+ subscription plans, reports Bloomberg.

Monthly ‌AppleCare‌+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads are now $0.50 more expensive in the U.S., while annual plans are $5 more. And you can’t blame these price hikes on memory and storage shortages.

The price increases apply to new subscriptions. So, at least, folks who already have an ‌AppleCare‌+ subscription for a device will keep their current prices. And Apple hasn’t raised the price of its ‌AppleCare‌ One subscription plan.Yet.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related