The Elizabeth Banks-led half-hour comedy series rounds out its series regular cast with Jared Goldstein (“St. Denis Medical,” “Black Mirror”) and Spencer Moss (“Doctor Odyssey,” “Chicago Med”), reports Deadline.

Ted Danson, Katey Sagal and Rob Delaney were also previously announced as part of the cast. The series is from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward and is set to begin production in Los Angeles this year.

Here’s how it’s described: Fresh off a messy divorce, Heidi (Banks) sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. But when she stumbles into coordinating her father’s (Danson) retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related