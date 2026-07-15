Apple has “quietly published a rulebook for its new Maps ads, revealing a more curated approach than advertising giant Google,” reports TechCrunch.

In a new Apple Advertising Services policy, the tech giant shares its rules for advertising on Apple Maps. Notably, it prohibits the broad category of home services businesses, like plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, and general contracting services, among others.

TechCrunch notes that this “sets Apple apart from Google, where Local Services Ads are one of the company’s largest local advertising categories.” Apple’s policy suggests the company is initially limiting its ads to places with a physical presence that their customers actually visit, the article adds.

In March it was announced that Apple will be placing ads in its Apple Maps app, though the tech giant didn’t say when. The idea, apparently, is to allow businesses such as restaurants to pay to have their details featured more prominently in the app’s search feature. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks this is a bad idea. Apple is making boatloads of money within having to subject users to more ads.

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