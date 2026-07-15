Apple has updated its website with a list of products eligible for upcoming 2026 sales tax holidays in select U.S. states.

They include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Folks in those states can shop tax-free on select products for a limited time in certain states — online and in-store.

The tax-free holidays run between July 17 and August 20 depending on the state. Details vary by state; in some cases, there are price limits in some states. Apple’s website has details.

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