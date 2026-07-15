China’s cyberspace regulator says Apple Intelligence, has been registered for use on iPhones in China, paving the way for the long-anticipated rollout of the service in the country, reports Reuters.

China requires companies to register large language models and generative AI services with regulators before making them available to the public. s Apple Intelligence will incorporate capabilities from AI models developed by Baidu and Alibaba,

Alibaba said in a ‌statement to Reuters that its Qwen model — one of the world’s most popular open-source and proprietary AI model families — will be integrated into Apple Intelligence across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS in China. Apple is also working with Baidu to develop Apple Intelligence features for Chinese iPhone users, a Baidu spokesperson said.

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