On Monday, a Counterpoint Research report said Apple’s global iPhone shipments grew 3% year-over-year in quarter two (Q2) of 2026. Now a new report from Omdia reaffirms the growth.

This research group says global smartphone shipments fell 4% year-on-year in Q2 of 2026 as the ongoing memory crisis disrupted supply and pushed up component costs. The current dynamic has created severe market polarization, reflecting stark differences in vendors’ mitigation strategies which vary according to their priorities, scale, price-band focus, and core audience demographics.

Omdia says that, in particular, Samsung and Apple bucked the downward trend, growing shipments and increasing their market share by 2% and 4% compared with Q2 of 2025, respectively.

When it comes to Apple, the research group says it delivered its best second-quarter performance ever, capturing a record-high 20% market share during what traditionally is its slowest quarter of the year. The iPhone 17 series delivered one of the strongest iPhone refresh and upgrade cycles in Apple’s history.

The company also benefited from stable pricing while most competitors were forced to raise their pricing. However, as Apple raised pricing across other products towards the end of Q2, a key question remains to what extent iPhones might be impacted by similar hikes later this year.

Based on Omdia’s stats, Apple now has 20% of the global smartphone market. It’s topped only by Samsung, which has 22%.

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