Apple has added new financing options for cellular iPad purchases, reports 9to5Mac. You can now buy cellular models of the tablets directly from Apple with 36-month financing from AT&T and Verizon.

Before, the only financing option available for cellular iPad purchases from Apple was the 12-month interest-free financing offered by Apple Card. The new AT&T and Verizon options are available across Apple’s entire iPad lineup, including iPad, iPad Air, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

9to5Mac notes that one difference between Apple Card financing and the new carrier options is that the carrier financing promos spread the payments out over 36 months. This lowers the monthly payment amount compared to the 12-month Apple Card financing.

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