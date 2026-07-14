Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From MacRumors: Apple is developing a new API that will let third-party accessories, including Meta’s Ray-Ban ‌Meta‌ glasses and Quest headsets, automatically pair across a user’s Apple devices the same way AirPods and the Apple Watch do today.

° From 9to5Mac: Epic has submitted its opposition to Apple’s latest request to pause lower-court App Store commission proceedings while the Supreme Court reviews part of the case.

° From AppleInsider: On July 23, 2026, Apple will hold an online session that is meant to cater to leadership roles and how they might implement Siri AI features, Liquid Glass, and more in their apps for iOS 27.

° From Bloomberg: Apple shares have rallied 15% since their worst day on the stock market in more than a year, adding almost $600 billion in value since June 25 and returning the stock to record territory.

° From Deadline: Cristó Fernández, the Ted Lasso star, who signed with El Paso Locomotive FC in May, played his first game with the second division team on Saturday against New Mexico United.

° From Macworld: Apple is beating Netflix the way it beat everyone else. Streaming success is a reminder of what Apple can achieve when it focuses on the product, not the ecosystem.

° From The MacObserver: The European Union plans to ban children under 13 from using social media. The new laws will also demand phased access for teens to ensure digital safety.

° From Apple TV Press: The stars of Apple TV’s global sensation “Ted Lasso” made a surprise appearance in Kansas City ahead of highly anticipated fourth season.

° From Bloomberg: Apple’s lawsuit threatens to disrupt OpenAI’s bid to rival the iPhone.

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