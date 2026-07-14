Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition arrives on Apple Arcade on August 6.

Designed specifically for Apples game service, this all-new release in the massively popular franchise “lets fans live out their gridiron dreams, offering an immersive season-based experience featuring current NFL teams and realistic simulation gameplay,” says lex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade.

The Arcade also welcomes NFL Retro Bowl ’27 and Retro Bowl College+, adding to the blockbuster catalog of hit sports games on the service including Football Manager 26 Touch, Mini Football Legends, NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, NFL Retro Bowl ’26, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, Skate City: New York, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) plans, with a one-month free trial.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

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