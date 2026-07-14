Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming action comedy “Mayday,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

Here’s how it’s described: Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh team up in “Mayday,” a genre-bending, action-packed buddy comedy that flips the spy thriller on its head. When hotshot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue and a bond neither saw coming?

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, “Mayday” is co-directed, written and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, and Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Executive producers are Maximum Effort’s Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, alongside John G. Scotti.

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