Apple and Intel have reached a preliminary agreement for Intel to manufacture Apple-designed processors such as the base M-series chips for Macs and iPads in U.S. facilities.

However, Apple may have landed the deal after persuading President Trump to exempt it from semiconductor tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article).

This sounds like another shady move by Trump and his cronies. This deal just happens to take place around the same time that the U.S. government announced a $9 billion investment in Intel common stock. This gave the U.S. government a 10% stake in the chip maker.

Expected to begin volume production in 2027, the Apple-Intel deal reduces Apple’s reliance on overseas foundries like TSMC amidst AI-driven demand. Backed by a multi-billion dollar U.S. government grant and investment, Intel has been aggressively expanding its contract manufacturing business. Analysts expect Apple will utilize Intel’s foundry services starting in 2027, likely prioritizing chips for MacBooks before expanding to other devices.

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