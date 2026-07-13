Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From AppleInsider: Despite what you might have seen on the internet, iPhones sold in the European Union will not have a removable back panel for easy battery replacement, and they probably never will.

° From MacRumors: Two of Apple’s retail stores in the U.S. will be relocating later this month, although they will only be a short distance from their existing locations.

° From Cult of Mac: There are four unanswered questions ahead of the September iPhone event.

° From The MacObserver: The US cybersecurity agency CISA admitted it had to build a response playbook during an active data leak after a contractor exposed secret cloud passwords.

° From MacVoices Live!: OpenClaw’s official iPhone app is tempting many to get into the whole agentic a AI thing. On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, Norbert Frassa, Jim Rea, and Web Bixby discuss whether this is a good idea and how anxious they are to put it into practice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related