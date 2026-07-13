Jamf Threat Labs has released its analysis of a previously undocumented macOS infostealer, dubbed “CrashStealer.”

Written in native C++, the malware was detected in the wild in early July with the goal of harvesting data across browsers, cryptocurrency wallets, password managers, and more.

CrashStealer is delivered through a disk image that impersonates Apple’s built-in crash-reporting component, aiming to deceive victims through just a slight alteration in the impersonating application’s name.

The report includes:

A Technical analysis of CrashStealer’s infection chain and persistence techniques.

An overview of the credentials, sensitive data and applications targeted by the malware.

Detection guidance, behavioral indicators and indicators of compromise (IOCs) to help security teams identify and respond to infections.

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